Psychic Blob and The Radio Race

Aug 09, 2017

On a hot summer day in 2014, HBM host Jeff Emtman received a bit of amateur, backyard surgery from a fish biologist.

It was for the KCRW 24 Hour Radio Race. which is a one day radio contest now in its fifth year. The race gives contestants 24 hours to record, edit and publish the most interesting radio story they can find.

The 2017 24 Hour Radio Race is happening on August 19th (saturday), and you can sign up at kcrw.com/radiorace.

And, this should go without saying, but never do or receive amateur surgery. We just got Instagram! Follow us.

CREDITS

Producers:
Jeff Emtman
Bethany Denton

