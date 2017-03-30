ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

HOLLYWOOD<br>BREAKDOWN

At CinemaCon, lots of debate about theatrical windows

The annual gathering of movie theater owners wraps up today in Las Vegas. The hot topic of this years event was theatrical windows -- how long a movie should have to wait after being in theaters before becoming available in homes.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 30, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

For the past couple of years, the issue of theatrical windows -- how long a movie is exclusively available in theaters -- has been the elephant in the room at CinemaCon. This year, the elephant is even larger than usual. Studios are eager to find a way to get movies in the homes of viewers sooner -- they figure many people would be willing to pay $30-$50 to watch a new movie in the comfort of their homes. But movie theater owners, the people attending CinemaCon, are desperate to hang on to that window of time that keeps movies in theaters only. Certain filmmakers are also devoted to giving their films a solid theatrical-only run, including Christopher Nolan, who was there presenting footage from his new movie Dunkirk.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE