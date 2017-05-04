No strike, but still not quite business as usual

At its upfronts presentation this week Hulu showcased their first true breakout original series The Handmaid's Tale while also announcing a live streaming service that gives viewers access to 50 channels for $40 a month. Meanwhile, stocks stumbled this week for big media conglomerates as they continue to lose subscription fees and ad revenue. While we're still in the middle of Peak TV, there's a sense of anxiety throughout the industry about what the future might look like.

