HOLLYWOOD
BREAKDOWN

The landscape of Hollywood is in turmoil

It's not just all the allegations of sexual misconduct. There are major, potential changes at the corporate, mega-level as well. 

Nov 09, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

In a shock to most people in the industry, news broke this week that 21st Century Fox had been in talks about selling off a large percentage of its company to Disney. Those talks are now on pause, but Fox is clearly in play. And then, the AT&T and Time Warner deal seemed like it was all set to go, but that deal hit a snag when the Department of Justice said that Time Warner would have to sell CNN. This seems strange, since there's no threat of vertical or overlapping integration with the two larger companies. The demand from the Justice Department may well be politically motivated -- Donald Trump is a vocal critic of CNN and constantly accuses them of putting out "fake news."

CREDITS

Hosts:
Matthew Belloni
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

