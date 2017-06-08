ON AIR
'The Mummy' looks like a tough start to The Dark Universe

Universal is trying to launch a monster-oriented franchise called The Dark Universe with a reboot of 'The Mummy' starring Tom Cruise. But heading into opening weekend, critics aren't loving it and the film will likely lose at the U.S. box office to Warner Bro's 'Wonder Woman,' which is in its second week.

Jun 08, 2017

'The Mummy' starring Tom Cruise looks like it will get buried by 'Wonder Woman' at the box office this weekend. The film is the start of Universal's The Dark Universe -- a cinematic world with monster movies like Wolfman and Bride of Frankenstein. The bad reviews of 'The Mummy' are not the most promising start to a franchise Universal is hoping with rival Marvel at Disney or DC at Warner Bros, but it's tough to launch a franchise these days. In addition, all the people cast in upcoming films Dark Universe films are on the older side, and may not draw younger audiences in the U.S. However, those stars will draw crowds overseas, which is what Universal is banking on.

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

