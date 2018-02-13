ON AIR
Homeless fight eviction near Santa Ana River

Citing concerns about flooding and squalid conditions in the camps, authorities began an effort last month to evict people from the riverfront and start dismantling the camp sites. But the evictions were stopped last week after U.S. District Court Judge David O. Carter issued a temporary halt to the evictions, citing the haphazard and hurried nature of the process.

Feb 14, 2018

Diedre and Chris Allen, who live in one of the Santa Ana River encampments, stand in front of a newly opened media center where they volunteer. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez

Producers:
Saul Gonzalez

