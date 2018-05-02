ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

KCRW
FEATURES

KCRW<br>FEATURESKCRW<br>FEATURES

Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein

In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to reelect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents -- most prominently, State Senator Kevin de Leon. Senator Feinstein talks about why she’s running for re-election.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

May 02, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to reelect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents -- most prominently, State Senator Kevin de Leon. Senator Feinstein talks about why she’s running for re-election.

CREDITS

Host:
Warren Olney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From KCRW Features

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed