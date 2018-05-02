In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to reelect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents -- most prominently, State Senator Kevin de Leon. Senator Feinstein talks about why she’s running for re-election.
Warren Olney interviews Dianne Feinstein
In the June primary, California voters will be asked whether to reelect U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein. California’s senior senator is facing more than 30 primary opponents -- most prominently, State Senator Kevin de Leon. Senator Feinstein talks about why she’s running for re-election.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Warren Olney
More From KCRW Features
Inside Los Angeles Football Club's new stadium This weekend, the Los Angeles Football Club, L.A.’s new professional soccer franchise, will play its first game in its new home, the Banc of California Stadium. Located on the corner Figueroa and Martin Luther King Boulevard south of downtown L.A, the sleek, $350 million venue is inspired by the great soccer stadiums of Europe. It’s also the first open air professional sports arena built in the city limits of Los Angeles since Dodgers Stadium in 1962.