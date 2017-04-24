ON AIR
Cancer, Monsanto and the EPA

Apr 24, 2017

RoundUp is the most popular weed killer in the world, and lately the most controversial. Millions of gallons of it are sprayed on playgrounds, farms and backyards all over California. But does it cause cancer? That’s the subject of a lawsuit that’s revealed questionable ties between the EPA and the makers of roundup. Karen Foshay reports from the Central Valley, where the use of RoundUp is routine.

Photo: Cotton farmer John Barton has used RoundUp for decades. (Karen Foshay)

Producers:
Karen Foshay

