A street racing resurgence in the San Fernando Valley

For the third weekend in a row, drivers took over an intersection in Chatsworth for some high-speed drifting, burning tire marks into the pavement. Spectators show up too, most recently several dozen. They take out their smartphones to film the display, often times very close to the speeding cars and trucks. The LAPD acknowledges there is a resurgence of this type of activity, which used to be more commonplace in the Valley, but that resources meant to combat this type of activity has diminished in recent years.
