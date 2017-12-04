Another Southern California lawmaker accused of sexual assault

There is now, another Southern California Democrat being accused of sexual assault. Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez says San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom at a Las Vegas hotel in 2016 and then exposed himself. There's also another woman accusing Dababneh of sexual misconduct from when they worked in the district office of Congressman Brad Sherman in 2008.
There is now, another Southern California Democrat being accused of sexual assault. Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez says San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom at a Las Vegas hotel in 2016 and then exposed himself.
