ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LA
OBSERVED

LA<br>OBSERVEDLA<br>OBSERVED

Another Southern California lawmaker accused of sexual assault

There is now, another Southern California Democrat being accused of sexual assault. Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez says San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom at a Las Vegas hotel in 2016 and then exposed himself. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 04, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

There is now, another Southern California Democrat being accused of sexual assault. Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez says San Fernando Valley Assemblyman Matt Dababneh followed her into a bathroom at a Las Vegas hotel in 2016 and then exposed himself. There's also another woman accusing Dababneh of sexual misconduct from when they worked in the district office of Congressman Brad Sherman in 2008.

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From LA Observed

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Not a mini-van, the crossover gets noticed at the LA Auto Show
For The Curious Blog

Not a mini-van, the crossover gets noticed at the LA Auto Show Often when you say crossover to someone they think of basketball, and one of those spectacular ankle breakers that make Neil and Stan’s Top Ten. But this isn’t just any… Read More

Dec 01, 2017

If you give to charity, pay attention to the GOP tax plan
For The Curious Blog

If you give to charity, pay attention to the GOP tax plan Black Friday, Small business Saturday, Cyber Monday and then Giving Tuesday. If you work in, or support a nonprofit, you are familiar with Giving Tuesday as part of the end… Read More

Nov 30, 2017

Why is LA traffic so bad? And is it getting worse?
For The Curious Blog

Why is LA traffic so bad? And is it getting worse?  Traffic in Los Angeles is getting worse and the amount of time people spend in their keeps going up year after year. The main driving force, according to UCLA urban… Read More

Nov 30, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed