LA Mayor Eric Garcetti says he will not run for governor of California. That race already has a couple of former mayors: Antonio Villaraigosa – from here in LA, and Gavin Newsom, California's lieutenant governor and a former mayor of San Francisco. Garcetti tweeted over the weekend that his immediate plans are to stay put in his current position. But he also didn't do anything to dismiss rumors about running for higher office.
Garcetti says 'no' to governor, mum on presidency
