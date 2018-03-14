ON AIR
President Trump visits LA and traffic pays the price

A presidential visit to Los Angeles means two things: big money fundraisers and somehow even slower roads. Where is President Trump finding financial help in an electorate that voted heavily against him in 2016? And no matter the political affiliation, a look at the toll a visit like this takes on L-A drivers.

Mar 13, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

