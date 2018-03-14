A presidential visit to Los Angeles means two things: big money fundraisers and somehow even slower roads. Where is President Trump finding financial help in an electorate that voted heavily against him in 2016? And no matter the political affiliation, a look at the toll a visit like this takes on L-A drivers.
President Trump visits LA and traffic pays the price
A presidential visit to Los Angeles means two things: big money fundraisers and somehow even slower roads. Where is President Trump finding financial help in an electorate that voted heavily against him in 2016? And no matter the political affiliation, a look at the toll a visit like this takes on L-A drivers.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Will another lane solve the 710's traffic - and health - problems Traffic is bad all across Greater Los Angeles. But things are compounded on the 710. The freeway often looks like a sea of big rig trucks. Transportation officials are proposing a freeway expansion. But residents worry that such a plan will only be a temporary fix.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Watch live: President Trump in California From NPR: On President Trump’s first trip to California, he is speaking to military personnel at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, north of San Diego. The visit comes a week… Read More
5 things to watch for during President Trump’s first visit to California By Scott Shafer/ The California Report By the time Donald Trump lands at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar north of San Diego on Tuesday, he will have been President of the… Read More