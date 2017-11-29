Every television or movie set has a crafts services area, which is a fancy and old-fashioned way to describe a place where the location caterer lays out a spread of snacks and treats, coffee and drinks, jars of candy and bagel spreads, and pretty much every sugared carbohydrate imaginable. The better and richer the Production, the better the spread...
Bethpage
The universal indicator of the health and prosperity of the entertainment industry — which is, the quality of the free snacks.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Rob Long
More From Martini Shot
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How to get out of your creative rut and find your audio playground David Foster Wallace wrote that the path out of a rut is “to work your way somehow back to your original motivation – fun.” At last month’s KCRW IPP workshop,… Read More
Weird and wonderful movies to get you in the Christmas spirit You know the classic holiday movies, such as ”It’s a Wonderful Life” and “A Christmas Story.” There are less traditional favorites like “Home Alone” and “Love Actually.” But maybe you’re… Read More