Bethpage

The universal indicator of the health and prosperity of the entertainment industry — which is, the quality of the free snacks.

Nov 29, 2017

Every television or movie set has a crafts services area, which is a fancy and old-fashioned way to describe a place where the location caterer lays out a spread of snacks and treats, coffee and drinks, jars of candy and bagel spreads, and pretty much every sugared carbohydrate imaginable. The better and richer the Production, the better the spread...

Host:
Rob Long

