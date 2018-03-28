ON AIR
The wrong lesson

On today’s Martini Shot, I make a bold and courageous prediction: since the hugely successful premiere of the new Roseanne, there will be more shows like Roseanne on television. You heard it here first.

Mar 28, 2018

Host:
Rob Long

