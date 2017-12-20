What the tax bill has to do with U.S. wealth inequality
The richest one percent of Americans control about 38 percent of the wealth in the United States. Analysts report that the Republican tax bill, very soon to be the Republican tax law, will only exacerbate the problem. How will this break down on racial and ethnic lines? Who benefits and who doesn't?
The Republican tax bill offers most American taxpayers a cut in the short-term. But analysts claim that it will only worsen America’s income inequality crisis, one that is demarcated along racial and ethnic lines.
Guests:
Heather Long, Washington Post (@byHeatherLong)
Paul Kiel, ProPublica (@paulkiel)
Timothy Noah, Politico (@TimothyNoah1)
William Charlton, KCRW listener
Bob Kenny, KCRW listener
Some Republicans are in distress about the state of their party, and some have paid a price for taking a stand against the president. Jennifer Rubin is one of them.
Guests:
Jennifer Rubin, Washington Post (@JRubinBlogger)
