MeToo rocks OC Democrats

As part of the #MeToo campaign, women have come forward to accuse powerful men in Orange County Democratic circles of sexual harassment, rocking the party. Former Democratic Party of Orange County executive chair Erik Taylor resigned as campaign manager for a congressional candidate, while Orange County Labor Federation executive director Julio Perez faces an internal investigation after a former intern claimed harassment of Facebook. This comes months after longtime LULAC activist Benny Diaz resigned his officer seat in the organization after similar allegations, although he still sits on the OC Democrat central committee. Sexual harassment. The OC GOP has faced its own sexual harassment scandals in the past — what will the OC Democratic Party do next?