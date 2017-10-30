As part of the #MeToo campaign, women have come forward to accuse powerful men in Orange County Democratic circles of sexual harassment, rocking the party. Former Democratic Party of Orange County executive chair Erik Taylor resigned as campaign manager for a congressional candidate, while Orange County Labor Federation executive director Julio Perez faces an internal investigation after a former intern claimed harassment of Facebook. This comes months after longtime LULAC activist Benny Diaz resigned his officer seat in the organization after similar allegations, although he still sits on the OC Democrat central committee. Sexual harassment. The OC GOP has faced its own sexual harassment scandals in the past — what will the OC Democratic Party do next?
#MeToo rocks OC Democrats
Sexual harassment claims have led to resignation, investigations of OC political bigwigs
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Gustavo Arellano
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From Orange County Line
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Residents worry about safety near a Torrance refinery The Torrance refinery rises like a gleaming metal castle next to a residential area just off Crenshaw Boulevard, south of the 405 Freeway. The refinery’s history goes back to 1929,… Read More
1,500 miles from home, a prisoner gets a visit from his mom Eleven years ago California’s prison system was bursting at the seams. Gymnasiums were being used as dormitories, and inmates were sleeping in triple bunks. Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger declared a state… Read More