OC cities take on high-density living

On Wednesday, the Fountain Valley Planning Commission will vote on whether to accept the environmental impact report for an ambitious mixed-use development project near the 405 freeway on what's now mostly industrial parks. It's the latest such effort by one of Orange County's older cities to bring urban living and a new source of property and business taxes, following successful combinations of retail and residential in Anaheim and Huntington Beach. But Fountain Valley's plans have drawn widespread opposition by residents, who fear the loss of their suburban idyll to increased traffic, pollution, and people. But how long can residents stave off the future?

