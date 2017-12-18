ON AIR
OC politicians don't want toll road for once

OCTA officials want to scrap proposed car-pool extension between 241 and 91 toll roads.

Dec 18, 2017

Just a couple of months after a billion-dollar project finished to better traffic flow on the 91 freeway, local transportation officials are already planning to further relief congestion. The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) wants to build a bridge that would connect the car-pool lanes of the 241 Toll Road and 91 freeway FastPass area. But some officials at the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) are against the move, arguing construction won't solve any of the 91's problems. It's a marked difference from the southern part of the 241, where transportation officials have sought to extend it to San Onofre for decades. What will happen next?

Host:
Gustavo Arellano

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

