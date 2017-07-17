Spitzer vs. Tony Rack, DA battle royale

One of the nastiest Orange County political feuds has finally become official after Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer announced he's going to challenge Tony Rackauckas for the District Attorney's office. Spitzer was once a prosecutor, and at one point was being groomed by Rackauckas to replace him in 2014. But that truce crumbled after Rackauckas fired Spitzer in 2010 for allegedly trying to improperly get information from another agency. Spitzer says he won't accept any endorsement from elected officials -- but most elected officials have long accused Spitzer of being impetuous and vindictive, and have long feared this match-up. Does Spitzer have any chance against a 20-year incumbent?

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

