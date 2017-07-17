ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

ORANGE
COUNTY
LINE

ORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINEORANGE<br>COUNTY<br>LINE

Spitzer vs. Tony Rack, DA battle royale

OC supervisor takes on Orange County's district attorney at last.

Jul 17, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

One of the nastiest Orange County political feuds has finally become official after Orange County Supervisor Todd Spitzer announced he's going to challenge Tony Rackauckas for the District Attorney's office. Spitzer was once a prosecutor, and at one point was being groomed by Rackauckas to replace him in 2014. But that truce crumbled after Rackauckas fired Spitzer in 2010 for allegedly trying to improperly get information from another agency. Spitzer says he won't accept any endorsement from elected officials -- but most elected officials have long accused Spitzer of being impetuous and vindictive, and have long feared this match-up. Does Spitzer have any chance against a 20-year incumbent?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE