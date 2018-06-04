ON AIR
California Primary Election Special: What you need to know

California’s primary election is Tuesday, June 5. Press Play takes you through the ballot.

Jun 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Press Play interviewed all six leading contenders in the governor’s race: Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, John Cox, John Chiang, Delaine Eastin and Travis Allen. We review where they stand on key issues: housing, homelessness, immigration, and education.

Longtime California Senator Dianne Feinstein will be challenged from fellow Democrat and former Assembly speaker Kevin DeLeon. Is she facing a serious threat?

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed about 35 lawsuits against the Trump administration. He’s up for reelection, and his main rival says he needs to re-focus on state issues.

As Democrats look ahead to November, will they be able to claim vulnerable Republican House seats?

The gas tax is turning out to be a big challenge for Democrats -- with national implications. Republicans are using opposition against it to drum up support for their candidates.

We also take a closer look at the five propositions.

Guests:
Paul Mitchell, Political Data, Inc, @paulmitche11
Luis Alvarado, co-founder of Grow Elect, a Latino Republican PAC; former press secretary for the California Republican Party, @latinostrategy
Mac Zilber, Jacobson & Zilber Strategies; Democratic consultant, @maczilber
Donald Thompson, AP reporter
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.', @warrenolney1

CREDITS

"I Voted" sticker by Kelley Minars.

Hosts:
Madeleine Brand
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

