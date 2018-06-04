California Primary Election Special: What you need to know

Press Play interviewed all six leading contenders in the governor’s race: Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, John Cox, John Chiang, Delaine Eastin and Travis Allen. We review where they stand on key issues: housing, homelessness, immigration, and education.

Longtime California Senator Dianne Feinstein will be challenged from fellow Democrat and former Assembly speaker Kevin DeLeon. Is she facing a serious threat?

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra has filed about 35 lawsuits against the Trump administration. He’s up for reelection, and his main rival says he needs to re-focus on state issues.

As Democrats look ahead to November, will they be able to claim vulnerable Republican House seats?

The gas tax is turning out to be a big challenge for Democrats -- with national implications. Republicans are using opposition against it to drum up support for their candidates.

We also take a closer look at the five propositions.