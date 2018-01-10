ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

China: Surveillance state on steroids

China is creating a system to monitor every citizen. Using security camera footage, facial recognition technology, and internet usage, authorities are creating “social credit scores” to determine whether someone is a good citizen.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 10, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

China is assigning people "social credit scores" based on security cameras, facial recognition tech, and internet usage. Photo by Gilles Sabrie.

When being deported is a death sentence 12 MIN, 55 SEC

A court has ruled that Dreamers can stay in the US until legal challenges on DACA are resolved. But many other undocumented immigrants still fear deportation. For those who have fled violence, that fear is especially acute. Journalist Sarah Stillman writes for the New Yorker about cases where people have been killed or harmed after being forced to return to their home countries.

Guests:
Sarah Stillman, Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, the New Yorker (@stillsarita)

More:
When Deportation Is a Death Sentence

Rep. Darrell Issa's contentious career 3 MIN, 41 SEC

Orange County Congressman Darrell Issa is the latest California Republican to call it quits. He says he won’t seek re-election this year. It’s another indication of the difficulties the Republican party faces in the Trump era.

Montecito resident escapes mudslide by climbing into a tree 9 MIN, 28 SEC

Search and rescue operations are still underway in Montecito, where mudslides knocked houses off their foundations and sent boulders crashing through walls. The disaster is blamed for at least 15 deaths. Resident Kathi King barely survived by clinging onto a tree branch.

Guests:
Kathi King, Community Environmental Council, Montecito resident

More:
Rescue operations continue in Montecito

China rolls out 'social credit scores' as part of total surveillance plan 12 MIN, 6 SEC


Simon Denyer is China Bureau Chief for the Washington Post.
Photo courtesy of the Washington Post. 

In China, facial recognition technology is pushing the country toward complete surveillance of its 1.4 billion residents. Cameras are now in banks, airports, hotels, and even public toilets. They track where you are, who you hang out with, what you’re doing. That data gets paired with your online activity. Then you get a so-called social credit score based on how trustworthy the government thinks you are.


China is assigning people "social credit scores" based on security cameras,
facial recognition tech, and internet usage. Photo by Gilles Sabrie.

Guests:
Simon Denyer, Washington Post (@simondenyer)

More:
Beijing bets on facial recognition in a big drive for total surveillance

'PST: LA/LA:' Performance art to check out 6 MIN, 51 SEC

A 10-day festival of modern performance art launches tomorrow. It’s called Live Art LA/LA, and it’s part of Pacific Standard Time. There will be shows at 25 different locations around LA, and more than 200 performers from 15 Latin American countries.

Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)

More:
Pacific Standard Time Festival: Live Art LA/LA

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Live video: Pres. Trump holds joint press conference
For The Curious Blog

Live video: Pres. Trump holds joint press conference Live video from Trump’s joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House. Read More

Jan 10, 2018

Rescue operations continue in Montecito
For The Curious Blog

Rescue operations continue in Montecito Rescue operations are continuing today in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. About 300 people are believed to still be trapped by mud and debris flows in the Romero Canyon area. More… Read More

Jan 10, 2018

The business of legal weed poses banking challenges
For The Curious Blog

The business of legal weed poses banking challenges Businesses that grow or sell cannabis still face a challenge when it comes to what to do with the money they make. At the Higher Path dispensary in Sherman Oaks,… Read More

Jan 08, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed