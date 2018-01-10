China is assigning people "social credit scores" based on security cameras, facial recognition tech, and internet usage. Photo by Gilles Sabrie.
China: Surveillance state on steroids
China is creating a system to monitor every citizen. Using security camera footage, facial recognition technology, and internet usage, authorities are creating “social credit scores” to determine whether someone is a good citizen.
FROM THIS EPISODE
A court has ruled that Dreamers can stay in the US until legal challenges on DACA are resolved. But many other undocumented immigrants still fear deportation. For those who have fled violence, that fear is especially acute. Journalist Sarah Stillman writes for the New Yorker about cases where people have been killed or harmed after being forced to return to their home countries.
Guests:
Sarah Stillman, Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, the New Yorker (@stillsarita)
Orange County Congressman Darrell Issa is the latest California Republican to call it quits. He says he won’t seek re-election this year. It’s another indication of the difficulties the Republican party faces in the Trump era.
Search and rescue operations are still underway in Montecito, where mudslides knocked houses off their foundations and sent boulders crashing through walls. The disaster is blamed for at least 15 deaths. Resident Kathi King barely survived by clinging onto a tree branch.
Guests:
Kathi King, Community Environmental Council, Montecito resident
Simon Denyer is China Bureau Chief for the Washington Post.
Photo courtesy of the Washington Post.
In China, facial recognition technology is pushing the country toward complete surveillance of its 1.4 billion residents. Cameras are now in banks, airports, hotels, and even public toilets. They track where you are, who you hang out with, what you’re doing. That data gets paired with your online activity. Then you get a so-called social credit score based on how trustworthy the government thinks you are.
China is assigning people "social credit scores" based on security cameras,
facial recognition tech, and internet usage. Photo by Gilles Sabrie.
Guests:
Simon Denyer, Washington Post (@simondenyer)
More:
Beijing bets on facial recognition in a big drive for total surveillance
A 10-day festival of modern performance art launches tomorrow. It’s called Live Art LA/LA, and it’s part of Pacific Standard Time. There will be shows at 25 different locations around LA, and more than 200 performers from 15 Latin American countries.
Guests:
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
CREDITS
Host:
Madeleine Brand
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand
Golden Globes: #MeToo and President Oprah? This year’s Golden Globes show has been praised for its feminist embrace of #MeToo. Hundreds of guests wore black on the red carpet. But what happens now that those black dresses are back in the closet? And Oprah brought down the house with her impassioned speech, generating talk of President Oprah.
Inside the making of 'Stranger Things' Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s.
National security reporter on Washington's 'marketplace of secrets' Former New York Times reporter James Risen broke the NSA wiretapping story, but his paper refused to publish it for more than a year. Editors believed Bush administration officials who said publishing the piece would damage national security. Risen talks about the behind-the-scenes negotiations between the Times and the White House over national security information.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Live video: Pres. Trump holds joint press conference Live video from Trump’s joint press conference with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg at the White House. Read More
Rescue operations continue in Montecito Rescue operations are continuing today in Montecito, near Santa Barbara. About 300 people are believed to still be trapped by mud and debris flows in the Romero Canyon area. More… Read More