China: Surveillance state on steroids

A court has ruled that Dreamers can stay in the US until legal challenges on DACA are resolved. But many other undocumented immigrants still fear deportation. For those who have fled violence, that fear is especially acute. Journalist Sarah Stillman writes for the New Yorker about cases where people have been killed or harmed after being forced to return to their home countries.

Guests:

Sarah Stillman, Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, the New Yorker (@stillsarita)

More:

When Deportation Is a Death Sentence

