USC mens basketball game against UCLA. Photo credit: Neon Tommy.
College basketball scandal heats up
Four assistant basketball coaches at universities, including USC., have been charged with bribery, conspiracy and wire fraud by federal prosecutors.
The repercussions are just beginning, and include the firing of hall-of-fame Louisville coach Rick Pitino.
Matt 'Money' Smith, 'Petros and Money' (@mattmoneysmith)
A $200 million gift to UC Irvine’s medical school is generating controversy. The donation comes from the Samueli family to build the Samueli College of Health Sciences. However, the the Samuelis, who made their money in tech, are big believers in homeopathy and other non-traditional forms of medical treatment. Much of that treatment is unproven, and the school has come under scrutiny from those worried that the money won’t be spent on science.
Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)
Roy Moore’s victory over Luther Strange in the Alabama Senate primary has many conservatives bracing for a battle. Moore’s victory could mean more challenges for mainstream Republicans. And it will surely make Mitch McConnell’s job keeping the Senate GOP in line much harder.
Kevin Robillard, Politico (@PoliticoKevin)
Jennifer Brea was 28, engaged, and working on her PhD at Harvard when she came down with a fever. She thought it was maybe just a flu, but she never got better. She was eventually diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome, an autoimmune disease that has mystified scientists and the public for decades.
Jennifer Brea, Director and Producer of Unrest
Unrest
Amid the debate over protests during the national anthem, some attention is focusing on the song itself. The third verse of The Star Spangled Banner, which is rarely sung, contains lines alluding to slaves and freed blacks fighting with the British in the War of 1812.
Jason A. Johnson, Morgan State University / TheRoot.com (@drjasonjohnson)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
