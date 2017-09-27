College basketball scandal heats up

A $200 million gift to UC Irvine’s medical school is generating controversy. The donation comes from the Samueli family to build the Samueli College of Health Sciences. However, the the Samuelis, who made their money in tech, are big believers in homeopathy and other non-traditional forms of medical treatment. Much of that treatment is unproven, and the school has come under scrutiny from those worried that the money won’t be spent on science.

Michael Hiltzik, Los Angeles Times (@hiltzikm)