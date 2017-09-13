Photo: Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks during an event to introduce the "Medicare for All Act of 2017" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 13, 2017. (Yuri Gripas/Reuters)
How viable is Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare for All' plan?
Republicans are trying one more time to repeal and replace Obamacare. Bernie Sanders is proposing a single payer bill. Will either of these bills become law?
Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders introduced his Medicare for All plan in Congress today. The bill has virtually no chance of going anywhere, with Republicans controlling Congress. But a few people rumored to be mulling a 2020 Democratic presidential bid have signed onto it. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham pushed his plan for another Obamacare repeal.
Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )
Glenn Melnick, Director of the Center for Healthcare Finance Research at the USC School of Policy Planning and Development
The Health 202: Single-payer pushes the health-care debate decidedly leftward
Bernie Sanders: Why We Need Medicare for All
Politicians from all sides are looking a lot more critically at Silicon Valley. Companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon are now thought of as too big and getting away with too much. Will they be regulated or face antitrust action?
Ben Smith, Buzzfeed (@BuzzFeedBen)
Kozyndan is a husband and wife artist duo. She’s Kozi. He’s Dan. Their work uses visual puns to celebrate and poke fun at California culture. Like their painting of P22, the Griffith Park mountain lion, eating a koala from the Los Angeles Zoo. We look at Kozydan’s new show “The Golden State” at the Gregorio Escalante gallery. Escalante died unexpectedly last week. We remember him as one of the founders of the lowbrow art movement in Southern California -- a movement influenced by punk, tattoos and graffiti.
Kozyndan, artist duo (@kozyndan)
Carolina Miranda, Los Angeles Times (@cmonstah)
When you think of LA’s food identity, you probably think tacos, Korean barbeque, and a steaming bowl of ramen. Definitely not pizza. Well, a new crop of pizza shops is embracing the California Pizza Kitchen vibe. They’re doing it with the same attention to high-quality ingredients as a authentic neapolitan-style pie.
Josh Scherer, Los Angeles Magazine (@CulinaryBroDown)
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
