How viable is Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare for All' plan?

Vermont Independent Senator Bernie Sanders introduced his Medicare for All plan in Congress today. The bill has virtually no chance of going anywhere, with Republicans controlling Congress. But a few people rumored to be mulling a 2020 Democratic presidential bid have signed onto it. Meanwhile, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham pushed his plan for another Obamacare repeal.

Guests:

Noam Levey, Los Angeles Times (@NoamLevey )

Glenn Melnick, Director of the Center for Healthcare Finance Research at the USC School of Policy Planning and Development

More:

The Health 202: Single-payer pushes the health-care debate decidedly leftward

Bernie Sanders: Why We Need Medicare for All

