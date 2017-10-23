Julianne Moore in Wonderstruck. Photo credit: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival
In Todd Haynes’s ‘Wonderstruck,’ two deaf kids look for meaning in New York
Todd Haynes’s new film, “Wonderstruck,” moves between the 1920s and the 1970s, telling parallel stories of two deaf kids, Ben and Rose, who run away from home to New York City to try to find an absent parent.
ProPublica has profiled a group from Southern California that has gone to rallies in Charlottesville, Berkeley and elsewhere. The group is called the Rise Above Movement. It has about 50 members who promote racist and Nazi views. Physical violence and training for violence is a key part of the group’s identity.
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica (@propublica)
A federal court will decide the fate of a 17-year-old girl from Central America in immigration custody. She is pregnant and wants an abortion. So far, the Trump administration has blocked her from getting one.
Anna North, Senior reporter covering gender issues for Vox (@annanorthtweets)
Our critics review “Only the Brave,” which is about a group of real-life men who fought a big wildfire in Arizona in 2013; Tyler Perry’s “Boo! 2;” and “The Snowman,” starring Michael Fassbender as a serial killer.
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and Blackfilm.com, and hosts the Black Girl Nerds podcast (@THATJacqueline)
Jaden Michael, Oakes Fegley, and Julianne Moore in "Wonderstruck." Photo Credit: Mary Cybulski/Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions.
Director Todd Haynes on the set of "Wonderstruck." Photo Credit: Mary Cybulski/Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions.
Todd Haynes, filmmaker
The decline of American manufacturing During the presidential campaign, Donald Trump called out a steel manufacturer for closing a plant in Indiana and moving it to Mexico. The plant still closed and jobs were lost. We speak with a reporter who spent a year documenting the closing of the plant, and tells the story of one woman who worked her way up to supervisor and then had to train her Mexican replacement.
Why is it so hard to publish stories critical of powerful men? One of the main reasons the Harvey Weinstein stories didn’t get out sooner was that the Hollywood press couldn’t -- or wouldn’t -- publish them. KCRW’s Kim Masters has a story about another big executive: Amazon’s Roy Price.
Can Kevin de Leon unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein? California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon announced his challenge to Senator Dianne Feinstein. He is capitalizing on a fury in the state against the president, and painting Feinstein as too accommodating of Trump.
