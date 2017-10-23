ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

In Todd Haynes’s ‘Wonderstruck,’ two deaf kids look for meaning in New York

Todd Haynes’s new film, “Wonderstruck,” moves between the 1920s and the 1970s, telling parallel stories of two deaf kids, Ben and Rose, who run away from home to New York City to try to find an absent parent.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 23, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Julianne Moore in Wonderstruck. Photo credit: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Rise Above Movement: A hate group from OC and LA 8 MIN, 2 SEC

ProPublica has profiled a group from Southern California that has gone to rallies in Charlottesville, Berkeley and elsewhere. The group is called the Rise Above Movement. It has about 50 members who promote racist and Nazi views. Physical violence and training for violence is a key part of the group’s identity.

Guests:
A.C. Thompson, ProPublica (@propublica)

Why the Trump administration is keeping an undocumented teen from having an abortion 8 MIN, 22 SEC

A federal court will decide the fate of a 17-year-old girl from Central America in immigration custody. She is pregnant and wants an abortion. So far, the Trump administration has blocked her from getting one.

Guests:
Anna North, Senior reporter covering gender issues for Vox (@annanorthtweets)

Even the director of ‘The Snowman’ admits his movie is a mess 15 MIN, 44 SEC

Our critics review “Only the Brave,” which is about a group of real-life men who fought a big wildfire in Arizona in 2013; Tyler Perry’s “Boo! 2;” and “The Snowman,” starring Michael Fassbender as a serial killer.

Guests:
Katie Walsh, Tribune News Servises (@katiewalshstx)
Jacqueline Coley, Contributes to Blackgirlnerds.com and Blackfilm.com, and hosts the Black Girl Nerds podcast (@THATJacqueline)

Director Todd Haynes on ‘Wonderstruck’ and telling stories set in the past 14 MIN, 14 SEC

Todd Haynes’s new film, “Wonderstruck,” moves between the 1920s and the 1970s, telling parallel stories of two deaf kids, Ben and Rose, who run away from home to New York City to try to find an absent parent.




Jaden Michael, Oakes Fegley, and Julianne Moore in "Wonderstruck." Photo Credit: Mary Cybulski/Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions. 


Director Todd Haynes on the set of "Wonderstruck." Photo Credit: Mary Cybulski/Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions. 

Guests:
Todd Haynes, filmmaker

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Substandard living in Santa Barbara
For The Curious Blog

Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

How to prepare for an earthquake
For The Curious Blog

How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More

Oct 18, 2017

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly
For The Curious Blog

Gustavo Arellano out at OC Weekly Gustavo Arellano, the editor of the O.C. Weekly and a regular contributor to KCRW, announced his resignation on Friday from the paper. Arellano says he decided to step down after… Read More

Oct 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

Podcast Survey
iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed