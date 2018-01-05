ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Inside the making of 'Stranger Things'

Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 05, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Production stills from "Stranger Things" season 2 courtesy of Netflix

Will we really see new drilling off the coast of California? 6 MIN, 45 SEC

The Trump administration plans to open up the California coast to oil drilling. But practically, is that possible? There’s huge opposition to that in the state. And the economics might not be worth it.

Guests:
Paul Rogers, San Jose Mercury News (@PaulRogersSJMN)

More:
New offshore oil drilling proposed off California coast by Trump administration

What the Trump v. Bannon feud means for the future of the GOP 6 MIN, 20 SEC

President Trump headed off to Camp David for the weekend, where he’ll meet with Republican leaders to chart their agenda. But amid revelations in a tell-all book that Trump’s aides think he isn’t capable of being president, how will Republicans deal with him going forward? Has something shifted?

Guests:
Nancy Cook, Politico (@nancook)

'Stranger Things' executive producer Shawn Levy on the hit show 13 MIN, 30 SEC


Production still from "Stranger Things" season 2

Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s, such as why there was a band called Scritti Politti.


Production stills from "Stranger Things" season 2


Behind-the-scenes of "Stranger Things," with executive producer Shawn Levy


All images courtesy of Netflix

Guests:
Shawn Levy, film director, producer and actor (@ShawnLevyDirect)

'Insidious: The Last Key' features bizarre and horrifying creatures 12 MIN, 16 SEC

Our critics review “Blame,” about a drama teacher who strikes up a relationship with a student; “The Strange Ones,” a mystery about a young boy traveling with an older man; “In Between,” focusing on three young Arab-Israeli women living together in Tel Aviv; and the fourth “Insidious” franchise.

Guests:
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)

Can the Rams make it to the Super Bowl this year? 9 MIN, 27 SEC

We talk about the Los Angeles sports team that’s winning the hearts of fans: the Rams. They’re in a playoff game tomorrow -- a reversal of last year’s misfortunes. They’ll be playing against the Atlanta Falcons at the Coliseum.

Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries
For The Curious Blog

Map: California’s recreational marijuana dispensaries Where can you buy recreational pot in California? The Cannifornian made this map. Remember, you have to be at least 21 to buy recreational marijuana. If you’re looking for medicinal… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive?
For The Curious Blog

Can you tell if someone is too stoned to drive? When it comes to alcohol, there are tests to determine whether a driver gets a DUI. If your blood alcohol level is .08 or above, you cannot be on the… Read More

Jan 05, 2018

Marijuana stores embrace an aesthetic of high design
For The Curious Blog

Marijuana stores embrace an aesthetic of high design California’s recreational pot marketplace is open for business and sales are booming in stores that look upscale, trendy and clean. A store in West Hollywood called MedMen has a floor-to-ceiling… Read More

Jan 04, 2018

Upcoming

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed