Inside the making of 'Stranger Things'
Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s.
FROM THIS EPISODE
The Trump administration plans to open up the California coast to oil drilling. But practically, is that possible? There’s huge opposition to that in the state. And the economics might not be worth it.
Guests:
Paul Rogers, San Jose Mercury News (@PaulRogersSJMN)
More:
New offshore oil drilling proposed off California coast by Trump administration
President Trump headed off to Camp David for the weekend, where he’ll meet with Republican leaders to chart their agenda. But amid revelations in a tell-all book that Trump’s aides think he isn’t capable of being president, how will Republicans deal with him going forward? Has something shifted?
Guests:
Nancy Cook, Politico (@nancook)
Production still from "Stranger Things" season 2
Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s, such as why there was a band called Scritti Politti.
Production stills from "Stranger Things" season 2
Behind-the-scenes of "Stranger Things," with executive producer Shawn Levy
All images courtesy of Netflix
Guests:
Shawn Levy, film director, producer and actor (@ShawnLevyDirect)
Our critics review “Blame,” about a drama teacher who strikes up a relationship with a student; “The Strange Ones,” a mystery about a young boy traveling with an older man; “In Between,” focusing on three young Arab-Israeli women living together in Tel Aviv; and the fourth “Insidious” franchise.
Guests:
Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes (@graedrake)
Witney Seibold, Crave Online (@witneyseibold)
We talk about the Los Angeles sports team that’s winning the hearts of fans: the Rams. They’re in a playoff game tomorrow -- a reversal of last year’s misfortunes. They’ll be playing against the Atlanta Falcons at the Coliseum.
Guests:
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Jason Sklar, The Sklar Brothers
