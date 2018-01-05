Inside the making of 'Stranger Things'



Production still from "Stranger Things" season 2

Netflix has a certified hit with its ‘80s tinged horror/comedy/sci-fi series “Stranger Things.” The show is up for two Golden Globes this Sunday: Best TV drama and best supporting actor. The executive producer talks about the nominations, and how he had to school his young stars on the 1980s, such as why there was a band called Scritti Politti.



Production stills from "Stranger Things" season 2



Behind-the-scenes of "Stranger Things," with executive producer Shawn Levy



All images courtesy of Netflix

Guests:

Shawn Levy, film director, producer and actor (@ShawnLevyDirect)