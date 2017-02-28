Photo courtesy of Gilad Rom.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Anna Scott
Jolie Myers
Christian Bordal
Amy Ta
Michell Eloy
Is LA a sanctuary city or not?
Mayor Eric Garcetti has been cagey about the wording around Los Angeles’ sanctuary status. He’s said LA is a “city of sanctuary.” This has upset some local immigrant rights activists.
Mayor Eric Garcetti has been cagey about the wording around Los Angeles’ sanctuary status. He’s said LA is a “city of sanctuary.” We find out what that means, and why immigrant rights activists are upset.
Guests:
Leighton Akio Woodhouse, freelance journalist (@lwoodhouse)
More:
Los Angeles mayor flirts with sanctuary movement while collaborating with ice
A feature of sanctuary cities is that local police don’t act as immigration agents. But short of holding people for ICE, police here and elsewhere have been helping in other ways to deport undocumented immigrants.
Guests:
Elliott Young, Lewis and Clark College (@elliottyoungpdx)
Artist Jason Rhoades died at age 41 and was celebrated in New york and Europe. He’s now getting his due in Los Angeles with a major exhibition at Hauser & Wirth. We find out how he created a uniquely California vision of contemporary art.
Rhoades’ “My Madinah. In pursuit of my ermitage…,” (Courtesy of Michell Eloy)
Guests:
Madeleine Brand, Host, 'Press Play' (@TheMadBrand)
Angelenos will vote next week on Measure S, which would limit development in LA for the next two years. This seemingly dull zoning initiative has become hotly contested.
A new commercial and residential project under construction in Hollywood. It’s the kind of project that angers supporters of Measure S. (Courtesy of Saul Gonzalez)
Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, KCRW producer (@SaulKCRW)
More:
What the battle over Measure S says about the future of LA
Voters Guide to the March 7 Election POLITICS
If you’re an LA voter, you’ve likely gotten mailers from both sides of the Measure S campaign. Millions of dollars have gone into advocating the pro and anti-Measure S messages, with some wild claims thrown around.
Guests:
Emily Alpert Reyes, Los Angeles Times (@LATimesemily)