Is LA a sanctuary city or not?

Artist Jason Rhoades died at age 41 and was celebrated in New york and Europe. He’s now getting his due in Los Angeles with a major exhibition at Hauser & Wirth. We find out how he created a uniquely California vision of contemporary art.



Rhoades’ “My Madinah. In pursuit of my ermitage…,” (Courtesy of Michell Eloy)

Guests:

Madeleine Brand, Host, 'Press Play' (@TheMadBrand)

More:

