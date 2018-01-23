Lena Dunham and her mother Laurie Simmons at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.
Laurie Simmons and daughter Lena Dunham on "My Art" and Me Too
New York artist Laurie Simmons has made a movie called “My Art,” which includes a cameo by her daughter, Lena Dunham. The film is about a 60-something woman artist breaking ground on a new project. It deals with some very timely feminist issues.
In Washington DC, the blame game from the weekend shutdown continues. We ask a Democratic strategist if his party caved and why it happened so quickly -- plus what the fallout for DACA negotiations may be.
Bill Carrick, Democratic strategist
Facebook appears to be doing some soul searching amid increasing pressure to address the spread of fake news on its platform. This month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg rolled out changes to the newsfeed algorithm that he thinks might help fix this problem. But will it actually work?
April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)
Facebook Says Social Media Can Be Negative For Democracy
“The Shape of Water” leads this year’s Academy Awards nominations with 13, including best picture and best director. We talk about the big contenders, and whether the Time’s Up movement factored into this year’s nominations.
Pete Hammond, Deadline’s Awards Columnist
April Wolfe, film critic and co-host of the new podcast “Switchblade Sisters." (@AWolfeful)
Laurie Simmons, artist (@lauriesimmons)
Lena Dunham, Creator of "Girls" on HBO (@lenadunham)
The great South African trumpeter and activist Hugh Masekela died today after a long fight with prostate cancer. He was 78. His music came to symbolize the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet' (@tom_schnabel)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
