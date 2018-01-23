ON AIR
Laurie Simmons and daughter Lena Dunham on "My Art" and Me Too

New York artist Laurie Simmons has made a movie called “My Art,” which includes a cameo by her daughter, Lena Dunham. The film is about a 60-something woman artist breaking ground on a new project. It deals with some very timely feminist issues.

Jan 23, 2018

Lena Dunham and her mother Laurie Simmons at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta.

Who's to blame for the government shutdown? 7 MIN, 46 SEC

In Washington DC, the blame game from the weekend shutdown continues. We ask a Democratic strategist if his party caved and why it happened so quickly -- plus what the fallout for DACA negotiations may be.

Guests:
Bill Carrick, Democratic strategist

Facebook changes news feed to stop the spread of fake news 7 MIN, 29 SEC

Facebook appears to be doing some soul searching amid increasing pressure to address the spread of fake news on its platform. This month, CEO Mark Zuckerberg rolled out changes to the newsfeed algorithm that he thinks might help fix this problem. But will it actually work?

Guests:
April Glaser, Slate (@aprilaser)

More:
Facebook Says Social Media Can Be Negative For Democracy

Oscar nominations are out -- it's a big day for 'The Shape of Water' 10 MIN, 26 SEC

“The Shape of Water” leads this year’s Academy Awards nominations with 13, including best picture and best director. We talk about the big contenders, and whether the Time’s Up movement factored into this year’s nominations.

Guests:
Pete Hammond, Deadline’s Awards Columnist
April Wolfe, film critic and co-host of the new podcast “Switchblade Sisters." (@AWolfeful)

Lena Dunham and her mother Laurie Simmons at KCRW. Photo by Amy Ta. 

New York artist Laurie Simmons has made a movie called “My Art,” which includes a cameo by her daughter, Lena Dunham. The film is about a 60-something woman artist breaking ground on a new project. It deals with some very timely feminist issues.

Guests:
Laurie Simmons, artist (@lauriesimmons)
Lena Dunham, Creator of "Girls" on HBO (@lenadunham)

The music and legacy of Hugh Masekela 7 MIN, 28 SEC

The great South African trumpeter and activist Hugh Masekela died today after a long fight with prostate cancer. He was 78. His music came to symbolize the anti-apartheid movement in South Africa.

Guests:
Tom Schnabel, Host of 'Rhythm Planet' (@tom_schnabel)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

