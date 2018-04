For foreigners looking to win asylum in the U.S., the prospects are better for women who are also victims of domestic or sexual violence. Some recent immigration court cases have established fear of abuse as a legitimate basis for protection. The Trump administration is looking to change that. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is reviewing whether domestic or sexual abuse should ever be recognized as a legal justification for asylum.

Julia Preston, New York Times (@JuliaPrestonNYT)

