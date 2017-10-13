Photo: Area residents walk through a neighborhood destroyed by wildfire in Santa Rosa, California, U.S., October 12, 2017. (Jim Urquhart/Reuters)
NorCal fires: Melted motorcycles, raining embers
The Northern Californian wildfires are some of the worst in the state’s history. They’ve killed more than 30 people and many are still missing. More than 200,000 acres have been scorched. Winds are spreading the flames, and air quality in the Bay Area is as bad as Beijing’s.
President Donald Trump announced this morning that he will not recertify the Iran Nuclear Deal. This caps a flurry of executive actions in the last 24 hours attempting to undo President Obama’s signature policies. Trump also unveiled two policies that would undercut the Affordable Care Act.
Molly Ball, The Atlantic, CNN (@mollyesque)
The Health 202: Trump moves from firing shots at Obamacare to all-out war
Trump Disavows Nuclear Deal and Denounces Iranian Leadership
In Northern California, some of the worst wildfires in the state’s history have killed more than 30 people, and left countless missing. More than 200,000 acres have been scorched. Even the house of beloved ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz burned. Winds are spreading the flames, and air quality in the Bay Area is as bad as Beijing’s, according to Berkeley Earth, which tracks air quality worldwide.
Nathan Rott, NPR (@NathanRott)
Our critics review “Marshall,” starring Chadwick Boseman as the first African-American Supreme Court Justice; “78/52,” a documentary about one of the most famous scenes in cinema history; “Professor Marston and the Wonder Women,” a superhero origin story; and more.
Tim Grierson, Film Critic (@TimGrierson)
Alicia Malone, Fandango (@aliciamalone)
The film “Dina” follows an outspoken, mentally challenged 49-year-old woman living in the Philadelphia suburbs. She moves in with her boyfriend, Scott, who is also on the autistic spectrum. He works at Walmart as a greeter. They prepare for their wedding.
Dan Sickles, director, "Dina" (@dan_sickles)
Antonio Santini, director, "Dina"
The LA Dodgers will play the Chicago Cubs tomorrow for the National League title. The U.S. men’s soccer team won’t be playing in the World Cup in Russia next year. In the latest NFL national anthem saga, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said this week that he’d sit any players that don’t stand during the anthem. Meanwhile, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell sent a letter to all the teams saying players should stand.
Randy Sklar, comedian and sports commentator (@SklarBrothers)
Madeleine Brand
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
