NorCal fires: Melted motorcycles, raining embers

In Northern California, some of the worst wildfires in the state’s history have killed more than 30 people, and left countless missing. More than 200,000 acres have been scorched. Even the house of beloved ‘Peanuts’ creator Charles M. Schulz burned. Winds are spreading the flames, and air quality in the Bay Area is as bad as Beijing’s, according to Berkeley Earth, which tracks air quality worldwide.

Nathan Rott, NPR (@NathanRott)

