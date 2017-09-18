Politics at the Emmys

Blue slips are perhaps the last way U.S. Senators can block the president’s federal judicial nominees. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to make them strictly advisory. Also, California state lawmakers took aim at President Trump this legislative session with a series of bills now on the governor’s desk. One would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the state’s primary ballot.

Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

