Photo: 69th Primetime Emmy Awards – Show – Los Angeles, California, U.S., 17/09/2017 - Host Stephen Colbert opens the show. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)
Politics at the Emmys
Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue was full of Trump jabs, and Sean Spicer made an appearance. We get the highlights from last night’s Emmys.
FROM THIS EPISODE
President Trump says the Iran nuclear deal is one of the worst deals he’s ever seen. In his speech tomorrow at the United Nations, he’s expected to attack both Iran and North Korea.
Guests:
Trita Parsi, National Iranian American Council (@tparsi)
Nick Wadhams, Bloomberg News (@nwadhams)
Dana Rohrabacher is one of the OC Republicans that Democrats are hoping to unseat in next year’s midterm elections. He’s one of Russia’s few ardent supporters in Congress. He’s a former Reagan speechwriter and a surfer who likes peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Politics reporter for the San Francisco Chronicle, Joe Garofoli, talks about his profile of the Congressman.
Guests:
Joe Garofoli, San Francisco Chronicle (@joegarofoli)
More:
The pro-Russia, pro-weed, pro-Assange GOP congressman who will be tough to beat
Democrats trying to turn Orange County blue, one house at a time
Stephen Colbert’s opening monologue was full of Trump jabs, and Sean Spicer made an appearance. There were many firsts: Donald Glover was the first black man to take home the award for directing for a comedy series; Riz Ahmed was the first male actor of South Asian descent to win an acting Emmy.
Guests:
Eric Deggans, NPR (@Deggans)
Blue slips are perhaps the last way U.S. Senators can block the president’s federal judicial nominees. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is threatening to make them strictly advisory. Also, California state lawmakers took aim at President Trump this legislative session with a series of bills now on the governor’s desk. One would require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the state’s primary ballot.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)
More:
As G.O.P. Moves to Fill Courts, McConnell Takes Aim at an Enduring Hurdle
California Legislature wants to see Donald Trump's tax returns
For writer Philip O. Ceallaigh, President Trump’s rhetoric is reminiscent of Karl Lueger, who was mayor of Vienna from 1897 until he died in 1910. A big part of his appeal was whipping up anti-Semitism. Although he would have been horrified to see where that ended up -- the purging and extermination of most of the city’s Jews some decades later.
Guests:
Philip O. Ceallaigh, translator of the book “For Two Thousand Years"
For Two Thousand Years (Penguin Modern Classics)
Mihail Sebastian
CREDITS
Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Vote! What question should we answer next? Vote now to help Curious Coast choose what to investigate next. Is there something you’re curious about? Let us know! What do you want to know more about in or… Read More
Inside the charming animal metropolis of Kozyndan You want to be friends with artists Kozyndan. Their work is relatable, subversive, funny and quintessentially LA. Kozy and Dan Kitchens are a married Highland Park-based couple. They create worlds… Read More