200 professors call for resignation of USC president

In a letter published in the LA Times, 200 USC professors say the school’s president Max Nikias has “lost the moral authority to lead.” This comes after a scandal involving a campus gynecologist accused of inappropriate behavior.

May 22, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

As USC faces another abuse scandal, professors call for president's resignation 13 MIN, 2 SEC

In a letter published in the LA Times, 200 USC professors say the school’s president Max Nikias has “lost the moral authority to lead.” This comes after a scandal involving a campus gynecologist accused of inappropriate behavior. Six women are suing USC, saying the university was negligent. We talk about what USC needs to do to restore its reputation.

Guests:
Ariela Gross, USC Professor of Law and History (@arielagross)

More:
Read the USC faculty letter demanding President Nikias’ resignation
Dear USC Community

'Look Alive Out There:' A collection of funny essays 14 MIN, 26 SEC

Humorist Sloane Crosley talks about her new collection of essays -- including her attempt to scale a mountain in Ecuador, despite having zero climbing experience and no equipment.

Guests:
Sloane Crosley, author of the new collection of essays “Look Alive Out There” (@askanyone)

Look Alive Out There

Sloane Crosley

Streaming platform Twitch gains traction beyond gamers 13 MIN, 10 SEC

The website Twitch was known mostly to gamers, but now it’s become more mainstream, with 15 million daily active users. Twitch just hosted a 48 hour marathon of SNL, leading up to its finale last Saturday. And Amazon, which now owns Twitch, runs its TV pilots on the platform.

Guests:
Steven Asarch, reporter, Newsweek (@IAmAsarch)

Where have all the salt shakers gone? 5 MIN, 55 SEC

Have you noticed that when you go to a nice restaurant these days, something’s missing from your table? One food editor looked into why salt shakers are M.I.A.

Guests:
Kate Krader, Bloomberg News (@kkrader)

More:
Why Salt Has Disappeared From Restaurant Tables

CREDITS

Image of Tommy Trojan, officially known as the Trojan Shrine, at the University of Southern California by Richard Ha.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or

For The Curious
A U.S. immigration judge speaks out about her fears that the rule of law is under assault
For The Curious Blog

A U.S. immigration judge speaks out about her fears that the rule of law is under assault An arm of the U.S. Department of Justice, America’s system of immigration courts handles the civil cases of undocumented immigrants seeking to remain in the United States. Immigration judges must… Read More

May 22, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: Gavin Newsom interview Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom is seen as the frontrunner in the race to be the state’s next governor. The Democrat has a solid lead in most of the polls. Newsom… Read More

May 21, 2018

Calif. governor’s race: John Cox interview
For The Curious Blog

Calif. governor’s race: John Cox interview Republican John Cox is a businessman originally from Chicago. He’s only lived in California for about a decade, but that hasn’t kept him from surging in recent polls — or… Read More

May 18, 2018

