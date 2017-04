Recreational marijuana is legal in California, but not at the federal level. An Assembly committee passed a bill this week that would bar state and local police from helping federal agents crack down on those who grow and sell recreational marijuana. Attorney General Jeff Sessions opposes recreational pot, and recently signalled that a federal crackdown may be on the way.

Beau Kilmer, RAND Drug Policy Research Center, co-author “Marijuana Legalization: What Everyone Needs to Know” (@beaukilmer)

