ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

PRESS
PLAY
WITH
MADELEINE
BRAND

PRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRANDPRESS<br>PLAY<br>WITH<br>MADELEINE<br>BRAND

Stanford prison experiment: famous but flawed

The famous Stanford prison experiment showed that regular people act sadistically when put in the right environment. But now there’s new evidence that the study was based on a lie.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jun 21, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

After Trump's executive order, what happens with the Flores case? 7 MIN, 51 SEC

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order ending his administration’s policy of separating families caught crossing the border illegally. These families will now be held together in detention centers, while the parents await court hearings. But because of a 1997 court settlement known as Flores, children can only be held for 20 days. Now Trump is asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to modify Flores, so kids can be held longer.

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)

Rep. Karen Bass on immigrant children: 'This is state sponsored child abuse' 7 MIN, 31 SEC

At least 2,300 immigrant kids have been separated from their parents at the border and placed in foster homes or shelters. About 100 of those kids are in Los Angeles. Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass of Los Angeles is founder and co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on Foster Youth. She talks about a possible immigration solution that Democrats could support, and how Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy has put a heavier strain on the U.S. foster care system.

Guests:
Karen Bass, Congresswoman, 37th Congressional District of California (@RepKarenBass)

The biggest what-ifs in sports 10 MIN, 36 SEC

What if Michael Jordan played for the Lakers? What if Diego Maradona’s Hand of God was called a foul? What if the Seahawks ran instead of threw in the Super Bowl? Sports fans love to ponder endless what if’s, especially after their team loses. But what if history actually hinged on certain plays, predictions, performances? Mike Pesca collected these thoughts in the new book “Upon Further Review” and his podcast of the same name.

Guests:
Mike Pesca, The Gist / NPR (@pescami)

Legitimacy of Stanford prison experiment gets questioned 14 MIN, 34 SEC

The Stanford prison experiment is one of the most famous psychological studies of all time. It divided a group of students into “prisoners” and “guards,” and put them in a mock prison at Stanford. But now, one of the participants says he wasn’t suffering at all -- he was acting.

Guests:
Ben Blum, writer and author of the book “Ranger Games”

More:
The Lifespan of a Lie

Why it's not easy to get rid of plastic straws 5 MIN, 59 SEC

Many California cities have banned plastic single-use straws. Los Angeles could be next. The most popular alternative is paper. But paper straws are so popular that they’re hard to find right now.

Guests:
Kate Krader, Bloomberg News (@kkrader)

More:
Paper Straws are So Hot Right Now, There’s Been a Run on Supplies

CREDITS

Image of the Stanford Prison Experiment by Eric E Castro.

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole
Yael Even Or
Devan Schwartz
Alexandra Sif Tryggvadottir

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Press Play with Madeleine Brand

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert
For The Curious Blog

The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains
For The Curious Blog

Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More

Jun 19, 2018

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed