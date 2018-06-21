Stanford prison experiment: famous but flawed

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order ending his administration’s policy of separating families caught crossing the border illegally. These families will now be held together in detention centers, while the parents await court hearings. But because of a 1997 court settlement known as Flores, children can only be held for 20 days. Now Trump is asking a federal judge in Los Angeles to modify Flores, so kids can be held longer.
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School (@LevinsonJessica)