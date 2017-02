Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen’s new short story collection, “The Refugees,” focuses on people living between two worlds — how they switch identities and navigate issues of love, family and immigration. Nguyen talks about his personal sense of being a refugee, and points out the important difference between an immigrant and a refugee.

Viet Thanh Nguyen, author, 'The Sympathizer'

Viet Thanh Nguyen on being a refugee and being unwanted