Republicans announced a bill to replace the Affordable Care Act, otherwise known as Obamacare. It removes the requirement that you have to buy insurance – the individual mandate – and places restrictions on the number of people who can be covered by Medicaid. California has covered more people through the Affordable Care Act than any other state. What will the Republican plan mean for the five million Californians who get their coverage through the ACA?

Sarah Kliff, Vox (@sarahkliff)

