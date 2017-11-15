ON AIR
What is the Uranium One deal?

The Uranium One deal was a big talking point among Trump supporters during the campaign, and now it’s back in the news. It revolves around the 2010 sale of a Canadian company called Uranium One to a Russian entity. Trump and other conservatives claim it was actually a shady play-to-pay scheme involving then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Nov 15, 2017

Warning signs are displayed near Uranium One and Anfield's "Shootaring Canyon Uranium Mill" facility sits outside Ticaboo, Utah, U.S. Photo credit: George Frey/Reuters.
How the GOP tax plan could affect Californians 7 MIN, 33 SEC

The House is expected to vote tomorrow on the Republican tax plan. California would be especially hard hit by that plan, which could affect the housing market, tech employees, and those who take state and local tax deductions. Critics say that’s part of a larger Republican strategy to target California, the self-anointed center of the Trump resistance.

Guests:
Adam Nagourney, New York Times (@adamnagourney)

Uranium One: Scandal or much ado about nothing? 9 MIN, 51 SEC

Guests:
Toby Harshaw, Writer for Bloomberg View. (@tobinharshaw)

More:
Clinton Uranium 'Scandal' Doesn't Have Much Fuel by Tobin Harshaw

Poisoned ice cream and the coup against Africa’s oldest dictator 8 MIN, 33 SEC

A military coup in Zimbabwe has placed its longtime president, Robert Mugabe, under house arrest. The 93-year-old Mugabe has dominated Zimbabwe politics for nearly four decades. In his early years, he was hailed as a leader of the African liberation movement. But he has come to be seen as a brutal dictator running a corrupt government.

Guests:
Peter Godwin, author, 'When a Crocodile Eats the Sun'

A savant’s love of numbers and words 14 MIN, 47 SEC

Daniel Tammet has a rare ability to see numbers as colors and words as living organisms. He shares what he’s learned about language and how we communicate.

Guests:
Daniel Tammet, Author of “Every Word Is A Bird We Teach to Sing: Encounters with the Mysteries and Meanings of Language”

Every Word Is a Bird We Teach to Sing

Daniel Tammet

Cinefamily shuts down for good 7 MIN, 40 SEC

The independent movie house Cinefamily is shutting its doors in the wake of sex abuse allegations against the men who ran it. We look back at what made Cinefamily so fun, and what we lose and gain from its closing.


Guests:
Matt Holzman, Producer, 'The Document' and 'First Take' (@KCRW_Matt)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

