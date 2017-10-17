Why is it so hard to publish stories critical of powerful men?

One of the main reasons the Harvey Weinstein stories didn’t get out sooner was that the Hollywood press couldn’t -- or wouldn’t -- publish them. KCRW’s Kim Masters has a story about another big executive: Amazon’s Roy Price. She tried to get several national outlets to publish her story about allegations of sexual harassment against Price, but all refused. She finally published it on a tech website, and then after Weinstein, everything changed.

Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

