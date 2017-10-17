ON AIR
Why is it so hard to publish stories critical of powerful men?

One of the main reasons the Harvey Weinstein stories didn’t get out sooner was that the Hollywood press couldn’t -- or wouldn’t -- publish them. KCRW’s Kim Masters has a story about another big executive: Amazon’s Roy Price.

Oct 17, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Roy Price, Director of Amazon Studios, poses during Amazon's premiere screening of the TV series "Transparent" at the Ace Hotel in downtown Los Angeles, California, September 15, 2014. (Kevork Djansezian/Reuters)

How fear of litigation is a driving force in journalism 9 MIN, 46 SEC

One of the main reasons the Harvey Weinstein stories didn’t get out sooner was that the Hollywood press couldn’t -- or wouldn’t -- publish them. KCRW’s Kim Masters has a story about another big executive: Amazon’s Roy Price. She tried to get several national outlets to publish her story about allegations of sexual harassment against Price, but all refused. She finally published it on a tech website, and then after Weinstein, everything changed.

Guests:
Kim Masters, host, 'The Business' (@kimmasters)

More:
Fighting ‘the Gawker effect’ in the wake of Weinstein

Sacramento lawmakers sign letter on culture of sexual harassment 9 MIN, 4 SEC

#MeToo has become a phenomenon online since actress Alyssa Milano coined it Sunday, asking people to write #MeToo if they had been sexually harassed or assaulted. Countless women are now sharing their personal stories. Among them are women who work at the California state capitol in Sacramento. Around 150 have now signed a public letter calling out what they say is a “pervasive” culture of sexual harassment in politics.

Guests:
Samantha Ayers Corbin, Corbin & Kaiser

More:
Female lawmakers, staffers and lobbyists speak out on 'pervasive' harassment in California's Capitol

There Goes the Neighborhood: The effects of house flipping 26 MIN, 15 SEC

The word “gentrification” probably brings up images of long-time tenants being forced out of an apartment -- in favor of some young tech worker with a beanie and an Audi. Well, that happens. But the issue is a lot more complicated. Get the podcast.


Peter Schulberg does demo work on a craftsman home he's flipping in LA's Jefferson
Park neighborhood. Peter bought the property for $578,000 and thinks he can sell it
after renovations for $850,000. (Photo: Saul Gonzalez)

Guests:
Anna Scott, Producer, 'Press Play' (@AnnaKCRW)
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles' (@SaulKCRW)

CREDITS

Host:
Madeleine Brand

Producers:
Gina Pollack
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Quinn O'Toole

