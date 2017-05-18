ON AIR
Will an independent counsel be enough?

Former FBI director Robert Mueller was appointed as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling. Democrats and Republicans were happy about the appointment, but President Trump called it the “single greatest witch hunt” of a president in American history. Congress could form an independent commission, but Republicans oppose the move.

May 18, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo: Robert S. Mueller III, courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack

Should Congress launch an independent investigation into Russian meddling? 9 MIN, 45 SEC

Guests:
David Frum, The Atlantic (@davidfrum)

More:
What Does the President Owe, and to Whom Does He Owe It?

The future of FOX News after Roger Ailes 7 MIN, 44 SEC

News of the death of Robert Ailes broke early Thursday morning. He advised presidents and was one of the first backers of Donald Trump. But Ailes was forced out at Fox amid a sexual harassment scandal. He was also the target of smears and apparent spying. We look at his legacy and whether Fox can regain its stature with conservatives.

Guests:
Gabriel Sherman, New York Magazine (@gabrielsherman)

After 7 years in prison, what will Chelsea Manning do with her freedom? 8 MIN, 55 SEC

Chelsea Manning was released from prison Wednesday. She was originally sentenced to 35 years for leaking thousands of military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. But Barack Obama commuted most of her sentence before leaving office. Manning has posted photos on social media to celebrate -- her first steps of freedom, enjoying pizza and wine.

Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)

Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Damn’ is two albums in one, with different messages 14 MIN, 20 SEC

Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has sold millions of albums. He’s already racked up 20 Grammy nominations. Last year, his smash hit “To Pimp a Butterfly” won Best Rap Album. So you wouldn’t think he’d have any reason to feel dissed, but apparently he does. He deals with it on his new album called “Damn.”

Guests:
Aaron Byrd, KCRW DJ (@itsabyrd)

Why President Trump keeps sticking by Mike Flynn 9 MIN, 5 SEC

Michael Flynn spent only 24 days as President Trump’s national security adviser. He seems to be at the center of the current investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. There are also a lot of questions about his work for Turkey. But President Trump keeps sticking by the general. He reportedly asked former FBI director James Comey to drop his investigation of Flynn.

Guests:
Jonathan Landay, Reuters (@JonathanLanday)

