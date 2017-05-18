Will an independent counsel be enough?

Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling. Democrats and Republicans were happy about the move, but President Trump called the appointment the single greatest witch hunt of a president in American history. Congress could take a broader look at the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the election by forming an independent commission, but it’s an idea Republicans still oppose.

Guests:

David Frum, The Atlantic (@davidfrum)

More:

