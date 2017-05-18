Will an independent counsel be enough?

Photo: Robert S. Mueller III, courtesy of Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Producers:
Sarah Sweeney
Michell Eloy
Amy Ta
Christian Bordal
Gina Pollack
Former FBI director Robert Mueller has been appointed as special counsel to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into Russian meddling. Democrats and Republicans were happy about the move, but President Trump called the appointment the single greatest witch hunt of a president in American history. Congress could take a broader look at the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the election by forming an independent commission, but it’s an idea Republicans still oppose.
Guests:
David Frum, The Atlantic (@davidfrum)
More:
What Does the President Owe, and to Whom Does He Owe It?
News of the death of Robert Ailes broke early Thursday morning. He advised presidents and was one of the first backers of Donald Trump. But Ailes was forced out at Fox amid a sexual harassment scandal. He was also the target of smears and apparent spying. We look at his legacy and whether Fox can regain its stature with conservatives.
Guests:
Gabriel Sherman, New York Magazine (@gabrielsherman)
Chelsea Manning was released from prison Wednesday. She was originally sentenced to 35 years for leaking thousands of military and diplomatic documents to WikiLeaks. But Barack Obama commuted most of her sentence before leaving office. Manning has posted photos on social media to celebrate -- her first steps of freedom, enjoying pizza and wine.
Guests:
Xeni Jardin, BoingBoing.net (@xeni)
Compton rapper Kendrick Lamar has sold millions of albums. He’s already racked up 20 Grammy nominations. Last year, his smash hit “To Pimp a Butterfly” won Best Rap Album. So you wouldn’t think he’d have any reason to feel dissed, but apparently he does. He deals with it on his new album called “Damn.”
Guests:
Aaron Byrd, KCRW DJ (@itsabyrd)
Michael Flynn spent only 24 days as President Trump’s national security adviser. He seems to be at the center of the current investigation into the Trump campaign’s contacts with Russia. There are also a lot of questions about his work for Turkey. But President Trump keeps sticking by the general. He reportedly asked former FBI director James Comey to drop his investigation of Flynn.
Guests:
Jonathan Landay, Reuters (@JonathanLanday)