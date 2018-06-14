ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Eon McLeary and Manuel Ruiz: The Work

The documentary filmmaker and a former prisoner discuss the film about a group therapy program in one of the most infamous prisons in the United States.

COMING SOON

Jun 15, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The film “The Work” follows a group therapy program over several days which brings inmates from Folsom State Prison and non-inmates together to delve into their feelings and their pasts. One of the producers, Eon McLeary, and former inmate and therapy participant, Manuel Ruiz sit down with host Robert Scheer to discuss the film and the therapy program run by the Inside Circle Foundation. Ruiz, a former gang member who was incarcerated for 21 years, tells Scheer that for him the program helped break down the racial barriers inmates often live by within prison. Ruiz says while prisons used to be run primarily by gangs, in recent years, the power has shifted to the guards and their management of prisoners. And McLeary tells Scheer that while he personally, never served time in prison himself, the confrontation with humanity he saw while spending time with prisoners was a source of inspiration to make the film.

 

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall
For The Curious Blog

Curious Coast: One listener’s personal connection to City Hall A few weeks ago, Curious Coast set out to investigate a question of your choosing and followed your lead to a particularly iconic Los Angeles structure: City Hall. The question… Read More

Jun 14, 2018

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall?
For The Curious Blog

What happens on the upper floors of L.A. City Hall? We checked it out! Read More

Jun 14, 2018

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in
For The Curious Blog

Election Day: What to watch as the results come in There are 53 congressional races. Another 101 open seats in the California Legislature. Add to that heated statewide contests for offices that you’re familiar with (governor, attorney general) and a… Read More

Jun 05, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed