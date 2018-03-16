ON AIR
Greg Campbell: Hondros

The journalist and filmmaker discusses his documentary about the late photojournalist Chris Hondros.

Mar 16, 2018

Greg Campbell’s articles have been featured in many publications including The Atlantic and The Economist, and his books include “Blood Diamonds” and “Pot, Inc.” Campbell’s film “Hondros” profiles his close friend whose photos captured up close the consequences of war. Hondros died in a mortar attack in Libya in 2011. In their discussion, Campbell tells host Robert Scheer that Hondros believed his job was to convey to Americans what was happening overseas in their name. They talk about Hondros’ famous photograph of a little girl covered in blood after her family was killed by American soldiers in Iraq and her appearance as a young woman in the documentary. And Campbell tells Scheer how crowdfunding and the actress Jamie Lee Curtis both played integral parts in getting the film made.


Photo credit: Nicole Tung

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

