ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCHEER
INTELLIGENCE

SCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCESCHEER<br>INTELLIGENCE

Jere Van Dyk: The Trade

The author discusses his time in Afghanistan both as a reporter and as a hostage.

COMING SOON

Dec 08, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jere Van Dyk has reported on Afghanistan since the 1970s and has written extensively about the nation's evolution from a hippie haven to a battleground for the war on terror. His most recent book is The Trade: My Journey into the Labyrinth of Political Kidnapping, which details his search for answers after being kidnapped by the Taliban in 2008. Van Dyk talks about his years in a surprisingly progressive Afghanistan in the early 1970s and the United States’ funding of the mujahideen in the 1970s and 1980s with the hopes of turning Afghanistan into the Soviet Union's Vietnam. He also discusses harrowing experience of being held captive by the Taliban and explains why he returned to the country years later in spite of great personal risk.

The Trade

Jere Van Dyk

Guests:
Jere Van Dyk, journalist and author, @jerevandyk

CREDITS

Host:
Robert Scheer

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Scheer Intelligence

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know?
For The Curious Blog

Pot will be legal soon. What do you want to know? Starting January 1, buying and selling recreational marijuana will be legal in California. However, it’s up to specific municipalities to decide how to regulate the business. This means certain cities… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story
For The Curious Blog

Fires rage across Southern California: Share your story Hundreds of thousands of people have evacuated, buildings have been destroyed. Schools across the region have been closed and the air is smokey. How are the fires affecting you? Please share your story. Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Southern California on fire: What you need to know
For The Curious Blog

Southern California on fire: What you need to know Thousands of acres are burning across Southern California. High winds have exacerbated the fires raging across Southern California. Hundreds of thousands have evacuated, hundreds of schools have closed and many… Read More

Dec 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed