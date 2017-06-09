ON AIR
Mark Lloyd: Communications are Essential to a Democracy

The professor and former broadcaster discusses the current obstacles to communications in the United States.

Jun 09, 2017

Mark Lloyd is a Professor of Communications at USC’s Annenberg School, served as the associate general counsel and chief diversity officer at the FCC and prior to that, was a broadcast journalist. His most recent book is “The Communications Crisis in America and How to Fix It.” In their discussion, Lloyd tells host Robert Scheer that currently, basic communications problems in the United States are preventing citizens from receiving information vital to their safety and wellbeing. Lloyd says one of the reasons for this crisis is that local television and radio stations are being acquired by large corporations that do not prioritize local news. He tells Scheer that the importance of communications goes back to the founding fathers and the establishment of the post office. And he says that the many Americans who still get information primarily from newspapers and broadcast TV and not the internet should not be ignored.

Picture courtesy of Joe Beone.

Producers:
Joshua Scheer
Rebecca Mooney

