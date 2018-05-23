Wim Wenders has directed many films over his career spanning more than four decades including “Paris, Texas,” “Wings of Desire,” and the Academy Award nominated documentary “The Buena Vista Social Club.” His latest film is “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word.” In their conversation, Wenders, who was raised Catholic, tells host Robert Scheer he was struck by the Pope’s choice of Francis as his papal name because of Saint Francis' association with poverty. Wenders says that during filming, Pope Francis was incredibly humble and wanted the crewmembers to treat him as they would anyone else. And Wenders tells Scheer that his approach to documentaries is not a critical one, but celebratory of a subject he is passionate about.
Photo credit: Francesco Sforza/ Focus Features.
Wim Wenders: A Man of His Word
The Oscar nominated director discusses his documentary about the current pope.
FROM THIS EPISODE
