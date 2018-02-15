Cable is not regulated by FCC standards like the big broadcast networks, but still, basic cable shows used to hold off on the edgy language as a way to appease advertisers. But times are changing and F-bombs are flying. More and more, shows like the SyFy drama "The Magicians" are allowing a higher number of curse words per episode, and specifically the "f-word." In the past, the offending words were "dipped" when they aired on TV, but not when the episodes were streamed on Netflix. So people who discovered the show first on streaming, were confused when they started watching new episodes on the network.
What the F? Saltier language creeps into basic cable.
If you watch shows on basic cable networks like USA, Lifetime, SyFy or FX, you may have heard some words you're not used to hearing on TV before. Old standards are breaking down as shows and advertisers strive for younger viewers, and more and more, that means letting the occasional F-bomb fly.
