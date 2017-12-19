ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

Why 2017 was a hugely important year for streaming television

It's been all streaming all the time for the past couple of years, but 2017 really took things to the next level.

COMING SOON

Dec 26, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Netflix got even bigger, doubling its output of original series. It also got deeper into the original film game, ruled the stand-up specials, and started poaching big broadcast showrunners like Shonda Rhimes. Hulu made its mark in a big way by being the first online network to win a best drama series Emmy thanks to The Handmaid's Tale. Amazon also got into the awards game, though more on the film side -- 3 Oscars in 2017 and possibly more to come this year. And even the broadcast stalwart CBS launched its big Star Trek series on its streaming service, All Access. Plus, the deal that is reshaping the very landscape of Hollywood -- Disney buying most of Fox -- was largely about getting enough content under one roof to launch its own streaming service as well.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed