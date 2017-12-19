Netflix got even bigger, doubling its output of original series. It also got deeper into the original film game, ruled the stand-up specials, and started poaching big broadcast showrunners like Shonda Rhimes. Hulu made its mark in a big way by being the first online network to win a best drama series Emmy thanks to The Handmaid's Tale. Amazon also got into the awards game, though more on the film side -- 3 Oscars in 2017 and possibly more to come this year. And even the broadcast stalwart CBS launched its big Star Trek series on its streaming service, All Access. Plus, the deal that is reshaping the very landscape of Hollywood -- Disney buying most of Fox -- was largely about getting enough content under one roof to launch its own streaming service as well.
Why 2017 was a hugely important year for streaming television
It's been all streaming all the time for the past couple of years, but 2017 really took things to the next level.
