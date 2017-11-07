ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

Will 21st Century Fox and Disney make a massive deal?

It may sound crazy, but in the age of mega-mergers, Disney could be interested in buying Fox properties to bolster its forthcoming streaming service and create a true competitor to Netflix, and Rupert Murdoch might be wanting to shed expensive entertainment properties and focus solely on sports and news.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 07, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

CNBC first broke the news that 21st Century Fox had held talks with Disney about selling off major portions of their company. Disney would not buy all of Fox -- it would leave its sports programming alone, so as not to create a sports monopoly with ESPN, which they already own. It would also not purchase Fox News or the company's local broadcasting affiliates. It would mean, however, that Disney would own another movie studio -- and on the TV side have tons of content for a streaming service.

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed