Will 21st Century Fox and Disney make a massive deal?

CNBC first broke the news that 21st Century Fox had held talks with Disney about selling off major portions of their company. Disney would not buy all of Fox -- it would leave its sports programming alone, so as not to create a sports monopoly with ESPN, which they already own. It would also not purchase Fox News or the company's local broadcasting affiliates. It would mean, however, that Disney would own another movie studio -- and on the TV side have tons of content for a streaming service.