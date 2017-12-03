The data on the health benefits from a daily drink is weak and conflicted.
Are there health benefits from a daily drink of alcohol?
The data on the health benefits from a daily drink is weak and conflicted.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Not a mini-van, the crossover gets noticed at the LA Auto Show Often when you say crossover to someone they think of basketball, and one of those spectacular ankle breakers that make Neil and Stan’s Top Ten. But this isn’t just any… Read More
If you give to charity, pay attention to the GOP tax plan Black Friday, Small business Saturday, Cyber Monday and then Giving Tuesday. If you work in, or support a nonprofit, you are familiar with Giving Tuesday as part of the end… Read More