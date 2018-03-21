ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SOUNDSLA

SOUNDSLASOUNDSLA

The ups and downs of being a plumber

Jonathan Michael Vasquez got a BA in History and a minor in American Studies, but today he’s working as a plumber, installing a sewer line. Jobs were scarce when he graduated in 2008 and Jonathan had looming student loans, so when his friend offered to teach him a trade, he hopped in the van.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Mar 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Jonathan Michael Vasquez got a BA in History and a minor in American Studies, but today he’s working as a plumber, installing a sewer line. Jobs were scarce when he graduated in 2008 and Jonathan had looming student loans, so when his friend offered to teach him a trade, he hopped in the van.

CREDITS

Producers:
Eric Drachman

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From SoundsLA

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed