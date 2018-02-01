ON AIR
Fires, mudslides and recovery

How should we rebuild? What could local officials have done to better prepare residents? How can we help victims and their families?

Feb 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

After the Thomas Fire stripped hillsides along Ventura and Santa Barbara of vegetation, heavy rain triggered tragic mudslides in Montecito. As the region braces for more winter storms, KCRW’s Jonathan Bastian hosts a live call-in show to discuss what we learned and how our communities can better prepare for the next natural disaster.

How should we rebuild? What could local officials have done to better prepare residents? How can we help victims and their families?

On Friday, February 2nd at noon, join us, share your opinion and ask your questions.

Call-in number: 877-600-5279

Photo credit: Tony Morrain.

Guests:
Tom Fayram, deputy director of Santa Barbara County’s water resources and flood control district
Abe Powell, Montecito Fire Protection District
Alana Walczak, CEO of CALM, non-profit to prevent, assess and treat child abuse
Mari Mitchel, Montecito homeowner and evacuee

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

