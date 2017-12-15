Stories of generosity from the Thomas Fire

The fires have forced 94,000 people to evacuate. But, even those who aren’t in the evacuation zone are finding their lives disrupted because of school closures. Low-income families who depend on school meals are struggling to feed their kids.



10-year-old Luis typically eats free breakfast and lunch at McKinley Elementary School



Blake and Addie volunteer for the Food Bank since school is closed

Photos by Kathryn Barnes

Guests:

Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara